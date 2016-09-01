 Top
    Explosion occurs in front of administration building in Afghanistan

    After the explosion, the militants of Taliban attacked on the building

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed when a car bomb exploded in front of the district governor's office in Logar province east of the capital Kabul.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Thursday that the Taliban were behind the massive explosion in front of district governor's compound in Charkh district, 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) east of Kabul, that shook buildings in the area.

    Sallhe said the pre-dawn car bombing was part of a Taliban attack on the district compound, and that fighting was ongoing between the police and the Taliban.

