    Explosion occurs in Baghdad

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Powerful explosion broke out near the assemblage point of volunteers in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

    Report informs referring to "TASS", the car packed with explosives was detonated near the station where the Iraqi volunteers' registration and assemblage are carried out. According to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and tens of them were injured as a result of terrorist attack.

    No group claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

