Explosion occurred in central Paris - VIDEO - UPDATED

An explosion occurred in a building in central Paris on Friday leaving numerous casualties, Daily Mail reported.

Report informs citing the Le Parisien the cause of the blast may have been a gas explosion.

The building is on the Rue d'Uzes, close to the Paris Stock Exchange building and the headquarters of the AFP news agency. At least five people injured as a result of explosion.

Around 140 firefighters were on the scene to help free victims from the building, which contained offices for businesses including lawyers, accountants and telecommunications firms.

