Explosion in Pakistan injured 11 people

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven people, including two policemen, were injured today in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Mardan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

The bomb was laid around the store. According to estimates of engineers, it contained 600 grams of explosives. All the victims were taken to hospital, information about the severity of their condition were not provided.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to arrest militants that laid an explosive device.