Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ It was committed explosion in Kabul the capital of Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Tolonews, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reported.

It was reported that the incident occurred in Shahr-e Naw district of Kabul. A suicide bomber blew himself in blood donation center. As a result of the blast, no one hurt in the blast