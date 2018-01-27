Explosion in Kabul kills 63 people, wounds 151 - UPDATED 3

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan up to 63 people, 151 were injured.

Police arrested four people on suspicions of terror.

At least 40 people were killed, another 140 injured in explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Report informs referring to the Afghan media.

The authorities fear that the number of victims will grow.

At least 17 people were killed and 110 more injured in the explosion in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul.

According to the latest report, the radical Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the explosion.

As a result of the explosion, 11 people were killed, 75 people injured.

Report informs referring to the ToloNews.

It was reported that the device in the car parked by the suicide bomber near the former building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has exploded.

