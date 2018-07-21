Explosion in Iraqi city of Karbala, 15 people injured

© Анадолу

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion occurred at the ammunition depot in the city of Karbala in southern Iraq, Report informs citing the Anadolu News Agency.

"The warehouse was located in a residential area. As a result of the explosion, 15 people were injured, all of them are local residents," Alaa Nasir, an officer of the Iraqi army, said.

The warehouse belonged to the Union "Ali Akbar brigade" in the militia "Hashdi Shabi".

The causes of the explosion are being investigated, entrances and exits to the area of the incident are blocked. Local residents were forbidden to leave the house.