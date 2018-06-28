Explosion in home in northern Germany kills 3

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ German authorities say three people have been killed in a massive explosion on the upper floor of a row house in the northern city of Bremen. Report informs citing the TASS.

Police told the dpa news agency that rescue crews had found the bodies of a 41-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son, as well as that of a 70-year-old neighbor after the Thursday morning explosion. The wreckage spread in a radius of 50 meters.

"I have never seen such thing," the fire department spokesman said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed most of the home.