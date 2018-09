Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ 10 people have been injured as a result of gas explosion at the Quiberon commune in the western part of Morbihan, France.

Report informs citing the Ouest France, the accident has occurred on July 9 in the morning.

It was reported that a fire broke out as a result of the explosion. Nearly 100 firemen were involved in extinguishing the fire.