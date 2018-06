Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 3 civilians and wounded another 40.

Report informs referring to the Tolonews, an explosion occurred inside Hisarak Jame Mosque in Rudat district of the province, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar's governor.

He said that the Mosque Imam and another civilian were killed and more casualties are feared.