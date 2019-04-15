Explosion hits residential building in Northern Paris - VIDEO

A strong explosion occurred on Monday night in a five-story residential building located in the 18th arrondissement of Paris (northern part of the capital), Report informs citing TASS.

According to BFMTV, the fire and rescue service had to urgently evacuate more than seven dozen people from this quarter.

The explosion occurred in a second-floor apartment where the outer wall collapsed. Three neighboring apartments were also partially destroyed. Currently, there is a danger of the building collapse. According to the preliminary version, the incident was caused by a gas explosion.

According to La Parisien, at least two people were injured as a result of the accident.