Explosion hits New York's bus terminal: injuries reported

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Officials are responding to an explosion in Midtown Manhattan in the Port Authority Bus Terminal area Monday morning.

Report informs referring to foreign media, New York City officials confirmed.

The explosion took place near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the officials. Multiple ambulances have been requested.

The injuries were reported.

One person was arrested, according to a law enforcement source.

According to the CNN, the city police also found 1-2 explosive devices in a bus terminal in Manhattan.