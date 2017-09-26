Explosion hits London Underground

© Dailystar.co.uk

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion has been reported on a London Underground train sending passengers fleeing in panic from the District Line.

Report Informs citing the British media, witnesses have reported a "small-scale explosion" in a bag triggering a "panic and stampede" at Tower Hill station.

British Transport Police said: "Officers have been called to Tower Hill station following a fire alert. The station is closed whilst officers and London Fire respond."

Witnesses at the scene reportedly claim there are up to five people injured.