Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person was killed, three more were injured in an explosion in the Binihisar district of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Report informs citing the Xinhua.

"A car bomb was to ram the convoy of Afghan forces in the Binikhisar area, but this could not be accomplished because it was blown up ahead of time," a source in the security service said.

The suicide bomber died on the spot, three passers-by were injured.