Explosion hits capital of Somalia

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb exploded near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital on Monday, killing at least two people, police said, hours after another blast killed the driver of a minibus who tried to breach a checkpoint.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Police said the blast took place outside the Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street.

"So far two civilians have died and two others were injured," Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

According to preliminary data, three people were injured.