Explosion hits Baghdad, nine people killed - PHOTO

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb ripped through a busy market area in eastern Baghdad on Monday morning, killing at least 9 people.
Report informs citing the Associated Press, Iraqi officials said.
The explosives-laden car went off at the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's district of Sadr City, a police officer said. The explosion also wounded over 25 other people, he added, saying the death toll was expected to rise further.
While no one took responsibility for this attack.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook