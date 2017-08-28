Explosion hits Baghdad, nine people killed - PHOTO

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb ripped through a busy market area in eastern Baghdad on Monday morning, killing at least 9 people.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, Iraqi officials said.

The explosives-laden car went off at the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's district of Sadr City, a police officer said. The explosion also wounded over 25 other people, he added, saying the death toll was expected to rise further.

While no one took responsibility for this attack.