Explosion hits Baghdad, 18 people died

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Iraqi capital of Baghdad was rocked by two explosions on Saturday. At least 18 people were killed, 43 injured, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, local media both explosions occurred in the shopping area of the central Sanak district. The second bomb went off when people started gathering to rescue the wounded in the first explosion. It remains unknown whether it was a suicide bomber attack or result of the remotely detonated explosive. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.