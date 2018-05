© AP

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion occurred at the oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana State, U.S.

Report informs citing the Fox News, at least 6 people were injured as a result of the blast.

Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor said number of injured may increase.

He added that rescue boats are being dispatched to the scene.