Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China, Report informs citing the China Central Television.

The blast occurred in Fengxian, Xuzhou City.

"To 19.45 local time, 66 people were injured as a result of the explosion, two of them died on the spot, five died after hospitalization, another nine people were seriously injured", the Television said.