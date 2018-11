Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ / At least 12 people were the victims of the explosion at the election event in Afghanistan, 32 more were injured, Report informs citing Tolo News.

According to Pakistani media, the explosion occurred at the election event of a female candidate in Rustak district of Takhar province this afternoon.

There were officers of the National Directorate of Security and a police officers among the dead were officers