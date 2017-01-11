Experts of World Economic Forum named world's major risks in 2017

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Experts from the World Economic Forum called extreme weather events, forced mass migration and terrorist attacks as main risks for humanity in this year.

Report informs, an annual report on global risks has been presented at a meeting of non-governmental organizations in Davos.

The authors of the report also related natural disasters and large-scale fraud to the manipulation of the database in the top five risks whose probability is high.

During the year, five of the most probable risks have changed. In 2016, WEF experts have put large-scale migration in the first place on the list of potential hazards and terrorist attacks were not there in the top five, but they were replaced by "inter-State conflicts with regional implications."