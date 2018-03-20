Expelled Russian diplomats leave embassy in London

© Reuters

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian diplomats and their families are preparing to leave the UK after being expelled over the Salisbury spy attack, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Removal vans and diplomatic cars have been arriving at the embassy in London.

The UK expelled 23 diplomats after Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was "culpable" for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Later on Tuesday, the Government will decide whether to impose further sanctions on Russia.

Including family members, about eighty people will leave the United Kingdom. British diplomats sent from Moscow in response, will return to their homeland in coming days.



