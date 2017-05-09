 Top
    Exit poll: Moon Jae-in wins in South Korean presidential election

    42 million voters all over the country voted in 14 000 polling stations© Reuters

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Liberal politician Moon Jae-in won South Korea's presidential election on Tuesday, exit polls showed.

    Moon, 64, is expected to defeat conservative challenger, former prosecutor Hong Joon-pyo, by 41.4 percent to 23.3 percent of the votes.

    The exit-polls data also appeared on a giant screen on the central avenue in Seoul at a rally of supporters of Moon Jae-in. Voting ended at 20:00. 42 million voters all over the country voted in 14 000 polling stations.

    The new president of South Korea will take office on May 10 - immediately after confirmation of his victory in the elections by the electoral commission.

