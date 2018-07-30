 Top
    Ex US Ambassador to Russia: Sanctions riuned my scientific career

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul acknowledged that because of the hit to the sanctions list of the Russian Federation, his scientific career came to an end.

    Report informs, he told in an interview to MSNBC.

    He recalled that for almost 30 years he has been engaged in scientific activities and is a Professor. "Almost all of my research deals with Russia. I can't do any more research in Russia. I am currently in the sanctions list, but even if I am excluded, I will never be able to go to Russia," said McFaul.

    The ex-Ambassador also made a statement that he is in a certain "list of enemies" of the top Russian leadership.

