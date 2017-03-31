Ex-Trump adviser denies working with Russians

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ A former Trump adviser at the center of the controversy over the campaign’s contacts with Moscow told he “absolutely” did not work with the Russians to help the campaign, Report informs citing Interfax.

“I did nothing that could even be possibly viewed as helping them in any way,” Carter Page told Fox News.

“All of the discussions about the influence that the Russian government had on the U.S. election would actually pale in comparison to the much heavier influence that the U.S. government actually had in trying to hurt then-candidate Trump. That negative impact based on these complete lies has continued to put a dark shadow over the United States in general”, he added.