​Ex-Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk takes office as President of the European Council

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ex-Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk succeeded ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Herman Van Rompuy in the post of the President of the European Council.

Donald Tusk was elected Chairman of the Council of Europe on August 30 and is taking office today. He will be the second permanent head of the European Council - the EU institutions, which brings together the leaders of states and governments of the Member States and makes the most important strategic decisions.

Van Rompuy took office in late 2009, shortly after it was established by the Lisbon Treaty, and was re-elected for the next 2.5 years in March 2012. The ex-Prime Minister of Belgium said that he intended to complete his political career and engage in teaching.