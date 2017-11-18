Ex-prime minister names date of his return to Lebanon

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Resigned Lebanese prime minister Saad Al-Hariri will return to his country on November 21.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, he noted that on his telephone conversation with Lebanese president Michel Aoun and speaker parliament Nabih Berri. He stressed that he will join the events to be organized on the occasion of Lebanese Independence Day.

At the invitation of French president Emannuel Macron, Saad Al-Hariri along with his wife came to Paris from Saudi Arabia.

He is expected to meet with French president.