Ex-presidents of Brazil accused of corruption

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Brazil’s attorney general Rodrigo Janot on Tuesday charged former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; his successor, Dilma Rousseff; and several other senior figures of the Workers’ Party with running a “criminal organization” that raked in hundreds of millions in bribes during the party’s nearly 14-year reign.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

The prosecutor's office believes that the former presidents formed a structure for the withdrawal of funds from the state oil and gas company Petrobras and other companies and funds. According to Janot, six more members of the ruling Labor Party of Brazil - ex-ministers Antonio Palocci Filho, Guido Mantega, Edinho Silva and Paulo Bernardo, Senator Gleisi Helena Hoffmann and former head of the party finances João Vaccari Neto knew about this and participated in it.

The Prosecutor General believes that the group worked under the direct leadership of Lula da Silva.

Presumably, the Workers Party could receive about 480 mln USD.

The offenses committed by him affect the period from 2002 to 2016. Both former presidents deny the charges.