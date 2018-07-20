 Top
    Ex-President of South Korea sentenced to eight years in prison

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ / South Korean court has decided to sentence former President Park Geun-Hye to an eight-year sentence due to the fact that she was squandering public funds and interfering in party activities, Report informs citing the Yonhap.

    It is mentioned that Park Geun-Hye received six years in prison for receiving funds from the budget of the National intelligence Agency of the country and two years for illegal participation in the appointment of candidates for elections from the ruling party. In addition, she will have to pay a fine of 3.3 billion won (about 3 million us dollars).

    Notably, earlier, the former President of South Korea was also sentenced to 24 years in prison for corruption.

