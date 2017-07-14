Ex-President of Peru and his wife taken into custody

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former President of Peru Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia, who were sentenced to 18 months in advance, taken into custody, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Immediately after the announcement of the verdict, the prisoners, accompanied by the police, went to court to surrender to the authorities.

Where exactly the former head of state and his wife will be kept is not yet known.

According to the investigation, Umala being president (resigned in July 2016) could receive money from Venezuelan authorities, as well as from the construction company Odebrecht and OAS to finance the campaign of the Peruvian nationalist party in 2006 and 2011.