Ex-president of Argentina Cristina Kirchner to go on trial

Argentine judge Claudio Bonadio gave authorization for a criminal prosecution on embezzlement against senator and ex-president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Report informs citing Russian media.

It is reported that from 2007 to 2015, aircraft from the presidential fleet on the orders of Fernandez de Kirchner were used to deliver newspapers to the cities of El Calafate and Río Gallegos, where the houses of the Kirchner family are located.

"Depending on the aircraft used, each flight cost the budget between 86,660 - 476,500 pesos (from $ 2,000 to $ 11,000)," the resolution says.