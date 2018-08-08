Ex-Argentina Vice-President sentenced to prison for corruption

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A court in Argentina on Tuesday sentenced former Vice-President Amado Boudou to five years and 10 months in prison for bribery and conducting business incompatible with public office. Report informs citing the DeutscheWelle.

The court also banned Bodou for life from elective office, fined him about $3,200 and ordered him to be immediately sent to a local jail. He denied any wrongdoing in court and dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

The decision is a hard fall from grace for Boudou, 55, who also served as economy minister during the 2007-2015 administration of President Cristina Fernandez, and who was the first sitting Argentine vice-president to face such charges.