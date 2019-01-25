Ex-adviser to Trump arrested

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Roger Stone, a key ally of Donald Trump, has been arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements, the office of special counsel Robert Mueller announced on Friday, Report informs citing Associated Press.

Stone is charged in seven-count indictment with witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election.