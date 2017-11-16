 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ex-adviser to Afghan president attacked, 18 dead reported - UPDATED

    Victims of the explosion were 8 policemen

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Report informs citing the Tolonews.

    According to the latest data, 18 people lost their lives in the incident, 8 injured. The victims of explosion were eight policemen.

    ***14:22 

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

    Report informs citing the Tolonews.

    Eyewitnesses said the incident happened outside a restaurant where a number of high-ranking officials had gathered for a meeting of "Islamic Society of Afghanistan" with the participation of ex-adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Ahmad Zia Massoud.

    According to the latest data, ten people lost their lives in the incident, 8 injured. The victims of explosion were five policemen.

    Ambulances have arrived in the area and security forces have cordoned it off.

    The eyewitnesses said at least three cars were also destroyed. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi