Ex-adviser to Afghan president attacked, 18 dead reported - UPDATED

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Report informs citing the Tolonews.
Eyewitnesses said the incident happened outside a restaurant where a number of high-ranking officials had gathered for a meeting of "Islamic Society of Afghanistan" with the participation of ex-adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Ahmad Zia Massoud.
According to the latest data, ten people lost their lives in the incident, 8 injured. The victims of explosion were five policemen.
Ambulances have arrived in the area and security forces have cordoned it off.
The eyewitnesses said at least three cars were also destroyed.
