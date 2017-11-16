Ex-adviser to Afghan president attacked, 18 dead reported - UPDATED

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Tolonews.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened outside a restaurant where a number of high-ranking officials had gathered for a meeting of "Islamic Society of Afghanistan" with the participation of ex-adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Ahmad Zia Massoud.

According to the latest data, ten people lost their lives in the incident, 8 injured. The victims of explosion were five policemen.

Ambulances have arrived in the area and security forces have cordoned it off.

The eyewitnesses said at least three cars were also destroyed.