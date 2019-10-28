Ex-acting head of Dagestan’s Cabinet of Ministers sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

The Lefortovsky court of Moscow sentenced the former acting Chairman of the government of Dagestan Abdusamad Hamidov to 6.5 years of a correctional facility, while his former Deputy Rayudin Yusufov was sentenced to 5.5 years in the case of embezzlement of budgetary funds in the amount of 40 million rubles.

Report informs citing the TASS that the court also obliged the convicts to pay nearly 41 million rubles in the form of compensation for damage.

The lawyer of the accused told reporters about the intention to appeal the verdict.

They are charged with embezzlement (part 4 of article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) of more than 40 million rubles allocated from the budget for the reconstruction of the building to accommodate special institutions for temporary detention of foreigners and stateless persons in Makhachkala.

Hamidov and Yusufov have pleaded not guilty for the crime. For compensation of damage real estate of the former officials, including numerous houses, apartments, land plots and non-residential premises were arrested. A large number of firearms and ammunition was found and sized during searches in households.