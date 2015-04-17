Every year millions of people suffer from stealing personal data on Internet

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Every year millions of people suffer from the stealing personal data on credit cards and other personal information, the economic damage of such crimes reaches100 billion USD per year. Report informs citing the UN News Center, 13th Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice continues in Doha. The participants discussed the fight against cybercrime at the special event.

Currently, there are nearly 3 billion Internet users. Most of them get online access through mobile broadband systems. The rapid growth of the number of people using the Internet and computer technology has opened up new opportunities for criminal activity.

Participants of the meeting in Doha emphasized that during the first years of its existence, the Internet was largely anonymous. Initially, there were no technical possibilities to track online activity at the level of individuals. However, in recent years such concepts as IP-address and compound lists for criminal justice officials have become more and more familiar. As a result, the electronic "footprints" left by Internet users have become more accessible to investigators. But the problem is that the technology is constantly improving, and in the investigation of cyber crime face all new challenges.