Evacuation begins in four besieged Syrian towns

Today, evacuation has begun in four besieged Syrian towns.

Report informs citing BBC, the evacuation deal has been brokered by Iran and Qatar.

People from Foah and Kefraya near Idlib in the north-west, have arrived in Rashideen, west of Aleppo.

Similar operations have begun in rebel-held Madaya, near Damascus. It is not clear if nearby Zabadani, included in the deal, is also being evacuated.

More than 30,000 people will be moved.

Notably, in March 2017, the UN stated 60 000 population in the envisaged towns.