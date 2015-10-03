Eurotunnel services suspended after mass break-in

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Eurotunnel services for passengers and freight have been suspended after more than 100 migrants broke into its French terminal, Report informs referring to foreign media, the company has said.

It said Channel Tunnel trains between Folkestone and Calais were affected by the "breakthrough and attack".

French authorities were reported to be containing and removing the migrants.

A man died on Wednesday after being found unconscious beside the tunnel's tracks - the 13th migrant to die trying to reach the UK since late June.

A Eurotunnel spokesman described the latest incident as a "massive invasion and intrusion by a very large and co-ordinated group of migrants".

He added: "They arrived together an in a well-organised manner, broke through the fences and all clearly knew where they were going."

Eurotunnel said train services were suspended for safety reasons because people were on the tracks.

Passengers could use their tickets on ferries during the disruption, which was expected to last until at least 11:00 BST, the company's spokesman added.