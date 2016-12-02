Europol warns about threat of new terrorist attacks by IG in Europe

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist group "Islamic state" (IG) plans new attacks in Europe. Report, informs citing the DW, Europol said to EU police service.

Due to the loss of territories in Syria and Iraq, the risk of new terrorist attacks in Western Europe increases, said in report of anti-terrorist center of Europol, published today in The Hague.

Authors of the report believe, new attack on the territory of the European Union may be committed by terrorists and also groups. The highest threat of terrorist attacks is in France. According to the experts Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are also among the possible targets. According to intelligence agencies currently dozens IG potential terrorists may be in the European countries. For the last year law enforcement authorities in Germany arrested dozens of supporters of the "Islamic State", preventing a number of terrorist attacks.