European Union issued a new list of sanctions against Russia

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Union unveiled a new list of individual sanctions against persons, which the EU believes are responsible for destabilizing the situation in Ukraine. Report informs referring to the Russian media, the list includes 19 people, the members of the Russian State Duma Iosif Kobzon and Valery Rashkin, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Anatoly Antonov, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Andrew Kartapolov.

The list also includes a number of representatives of the separatists Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine.

In addition, as a legal entity "New Russia" social movement is also in the list.