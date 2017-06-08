European Union creating prosecutor's office

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ EU Member States reached a political agreement on the establishment of the new European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Report informs citing the press service of the Council of the European Union.

The Office will operate with competence for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to justice crimes such as roguishness or other financial frauds.

Office will have its seat in Luxembourg. The European Public Prosecutor's Office could take up its functions in 2020.