EU agrees document prohibiting use of household plastic

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has agreed on directive provisions on the prohibition of the use of household plastic products, including straws, plates and glasses, Report informs citing German n-tv channel.

According to it, the initiative to end the use of products from polymers will be implemented within two years, the ban will apply to those products for which there is a more environmentally friendly alternative. It is noted that the measures taken will help avoid environmental damage in the amount of about € 22 billion by 2030.

Notably, in May, the European Commission (EC) submitted a draft "plastic directive", according to which a black list of ten items was determined, which accounted for 70% of all plastic waste in European seas. It includes plastic cups, plates, spoons and forks, cocktail tubes, trays and a number of other products.

At the same time, the EC noted that they do not intend to ban the production of plastic bottles, but they want to guarantee their maximum processing.