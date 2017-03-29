EU Parliament warns to veto Brexit deal

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European parliament will veto any Brexit deal that prevents EU citizens who move to the UK from having the same rights to live and work in Britain as those already in the country. Report informs citing The Guardian, MEPs said.

"The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and MEPs are understood to be concerned by reports that the British government wants 29 March, when it officially notifies the EU of its intention to leave, to be the “cut-off date” for the free movement of people", it says.

According to information, the resolution, clarifying a stand of the European parliament, will be put to a vote on April 5. It was subsequently amended specifically to rule out any “degradation” of the rights of EU nationals arriving in the UK over the next two years.

On March 29, British PM Therese May has officially launched the Brexit procedure, which is expected to last for two years.