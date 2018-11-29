European Parliament urges to modernize WTO

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament called for urgently modernizing the work of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the corresponding resolution was approved today at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

It was supported by 471 parliamentarians,while 80 voted against.

"Members of the European Parliament are asking for an urgent modernization of the World Trade Organization. The rules and processes of the WTO should be urgently reviewed in order to preserve the relevance and effectiveness of this organization", the report says.