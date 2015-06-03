European Parliament suspends cooperation with Russia

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament's press service stated that Russian Ambassador to the European Union (EU) Vladimir Chizhov was informed about the suspension in the framework of the Russia-EU cooperation, Report informs. Also, the decision was made on the restriction of Chizhov's and another Russian diplomat's entrance to the parliament building.

The decision on the admission of the Russian State Duma deputies to the European Parliament will be made on an individual basis.

Such a decision was made after "black list" determined by Russia for the European politicians.