European Parliament supports self-proclaimed President of Venezuela

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament has approved a resolution calling for the European Union to recognize the leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaido, who declared himself an interim President of the country as a legitimate head of Venezuela.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the document was approved by 439 votes in favor, 104 against and 88 abstaining.

“The resolution has been adopted. I declare that the EP recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela. The EP has become the first European institution to do this," President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said.

Notably, chairman of the Venezuelan parliament and opposition leader Juan Guaido on January 23 declared himself an interim president during a rally in Caracas.