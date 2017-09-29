Tajani: Referendum contradicts Spanish constitution and European laws

© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The referendum in Spain is contrary to the country's constitution and European law".

Report informs, Chairman of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, discussion of the issue at the political level through the negotiations between the Spanish government and the Catalonia authorities would be the best solution: "This talk is important for Spain. This is not the problem of Europe but the internal problem of Spain”.