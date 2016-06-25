​European Commissioner: "Scotland could only rejoin the EU as independent nation"

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Scotland could become the 28th country - member of the European Union, if hold a second referendum and vote in favor of secession from the UK.

Report informs, such an opinion was expressed by the European Commissioner for the digital economy and society Günther Oettinger on Friday in his interview with Euronews.

"If Scotland becomes an independent country after the results of the referendum, which it probably will hold, and if it complies with the terms that are specified in the European basic agreements on the basis of which the decision on joining is taken, then why not", said Oettinger.

"Perhaps, - he continued - Scotland will become the 28th EU country."

On Thursday at a referendum in the UK 51.9% of Britons voted for leaving the EU, opposed by 48.1%.