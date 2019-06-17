European Commissioner Hahn plans to visit Moldova before the end of the week

European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn plans to visit Chisinau this week to hold talks with the new government.

Report reports referring to RIA Novosti that Hahn himself made the due statement speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

He stressed that he expects from the new government the efforts to reform the judicial and legal system. Based on this the EU will decide whether to allocate funds for the republic.

“Already this week I will again go to Chisinau for talks with the new government. If they can speed up the process, then we will be ready to start allocating funding again,” said the European Commissioner.