European Commissioner: EU can abolish visas for Turks from 2017

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU can cancel entry visas for Turkey in 2017. Report informs referring to the foreign media.

"From my perspective, it is possible to cancel two years of the visa regime for Turkish citizens entering the Schengen countries if necessary conditions fulfilled ", - said in an interview with German weekly Welt am Sonntag on Saturday, 26 September, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn.

Among the conditions of the cancellation, he called the current border control, issuing of biometric passports, as well as Ankara's cooperation with EU in identifying fraudulent documents to enter.